FEWEST WEEK 1 SNAP COUNTS
Jaguars: 47 snaps (minus-22 differential) in 27-20 victory over Colts
Vikings: 49 snaps (minus-27 differential) in 43-34 loss to Packers
Jets: 53 snaps (minus-28 differential) in 27-17 loss to Bills
MOST WEEK 1 SNAP COUNTS
Bills: 81 snaps (plus-28 differential) in 27-17 victory over Jets
Cardinals: 78 snaps (plus-17 differential) in 24-20 victory over 49ers
Titans: 78 snaps (plus-19) in 16-14 victory over Broncos
Average snaps in Week 1: 65.5
Twins
Reds cash in on White Sox control woes for 7-3 victory
Mike Moustakas hit a two-run single as Cincinnati scored five times in the fourth inning on just one hit, and the Reds took advantage of wild Chicago White Sox pitching for a 7-3 win Sunday.
Twins
Carrasco, Ramirez star as Indians top Tigers 7-4
With Carlos Carrasco looking sharp down the stretch, the Cleveland Indians could be a dangerous team in the postseason.
Vikings
Allen reaches career high in passing, Bills beat Dolphins
Josh Allen threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns, both career highs, and the Buffalo Bills beat AFC East rival Miami for the fourth consecutive time Sunday, 31-28.
Vikings
Goff tosses 3 TD passes to Higbee, Rams beat Eagles 37-19
Jared Goff outdid Carson Wentz in his house.
Twins
Red Sox finally beat Yankees to snap 12-game skid vs rivals
Tanner Houck took a no-hitter into the sixth inning of his second major league start and Michael Chavis had a huge day at the plate as the Boston Red Sox halted two long streaks with a 10-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday.