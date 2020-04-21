The University of Minnesota will freeze tuition for most students at its five campuses in the next academic year.

The tuition freeze will apply to all students except those enrolled in three professional programs: dentistry, the medical school and three professional masters in the College of Science and Engineering at the Twin Cities campus. The Board of Regents unanimously approved President Joan Gabel’s tuition freeze proposal Tuesday, which administrators say will provide financial relief to current students and help lure in new students during the pandemic.

“The desire for certainty is at its highest levels in this environment of uncertainty,” Gabel said. “The tuition freeze is for more than marketing to incoming freshman. It’s a recognition of the challenge that students are facing.”

Several regents expressed a desire for the U to take a step further in aiding students by considering a tuition reduction. Discussion on the issue will likely continue at the next Board of Regents meeting in May.

Regent Michael Hsu said the U should consider reducing tuition for the summer, when courses will be all online, and potentially the fall.

“Ten or 20% would probably help the students,” Hsu said.

This is a developing story. Return to StarTribune.com for updates.

