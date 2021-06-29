The University of Minnesota's Board of Regents signed off on a 1.5% tuition increase Tuesday, despite objections from students who felt a price hike was unwarranted after a year of mostly online learning.

Regents approved President Joan Gabel's $4 billion budget for the next fiscal year on a 10-1 vote. The tuition bump is the first increase in two years — the U froze tuition for most students this past academic year amid the pandemic. But it also comes after the university received more than $100 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds and a $38 million state funding boost from the Minnesota Legislature.

Gabel's budget includes about $50 million in spending reductions and internal reallocations. The university will use that money, incoming state funding and $13.5 million in new revenue generated from the tuition hike to help pay for investments in long-term initiatives, a 1.5% salary increase for employees and any lingering pandemic expenses.

"This proposed budget reflects difficult choices and the strength, resiliency and shared sacrifice of every member of our university family," Gabel said.

Undergraduate tuition for Minnesota residents attending the U's Twin Cities campus will increase by about $200, bringing it just above $13,500 per year. Resident undergraduate tuition increases at the Duluth, Rochester, Morris and Crookston campuses will range from $157 to $187.

Nonresident undergrads at the Twin Cities campus will pay about $480 more, with their tuition totaling $32,000 for the year.

Student room and board costs will increase by about 5% at most U campuses; Twin Cities students living in dorms will pay an average of about $575 more.

In public comments submitted to the board, students overwhelmingly opposed the tuition increase.

"Increasing tuition after the pandemic is simply wrong. As a freshman last year, I didn't get to experience any semblance of normalcy, so please explain why it's worth another $200 this year," U student Nick Larson wrote.

U student Erin Nelson stressed that many students already struggle to afford tuition, balancing jobs and taking out loans to do so.

"From talking to high school students, safety itself has been a large deterrence factor at this school. By adding to our tuition, I'm worried it will only add fuel to the fire and lead students away from joining the Gopher community," Nelson wrote.

Regent Darrin Rosha offered an amendment to freeze tuition and instead lower the investment in long-term initiatives. It failed on an 8-3 vote, with Rosha and Regents James Farnsworth and Mike Kenyanya voting in favor.

"I don't want to cut our strategic initiative money because that is what's going to get us to the future," Regent Doug Huebsch said.

Separately, regents also approved a resolution allowing the university to take out a loan of up to $50 million to cover revenue losses its athletics department suffered over the past year.

