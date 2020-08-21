University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel will propose Monday that students move into campus dormitories at least two weeks later than expected and classes be taught wholly online for at least the first two weeks of the fall semester.

The Board of Regents will hold a special meeting Monday to consider Gabel’s proposal, which would impact students at the U’s Twin Cities, Duluth and Rochester campuses. Fall plans at Crookston and Morris will remain unchanged because those U campuses are located in communities with lower counts of COVID-19 cases.

“This window helps us avoid moving large numbers of students into on-campus housing and then moving them out again if public health conditions eventually require distance learning for the remainder of the fall semester,” Gabel wrote in a message to students Friday.

Fall classes start Sept. 8 at the U’s Twin Cities and Rochester campuses and Aug. 31 at the Duluth campus. Classes would still start on-time but would be taught online initially under Gabel’s proposal.

Twin Cities students were scheduled to begin moving their belongings into campus residence halls on Aug. 30. First-year and transfer students at Duluth were set to move in next week.

