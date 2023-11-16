The University of Minnesota launched a new Cannabis Research Center on Thursday that will analyze the public health impacts of marijuana legalization and inform future policymaking related to the drug.

The recreational marijuana law passed by the Minnesota Legislature earlier this year included $2.5 million in annual funding for the U's School of Public Health to establish and maintain the Cannabis Research Center. U public health Prof. Traci Toomey, an expert on substance use control policies, will serve as the center's inaugural director, according to the university.

"I am excited for the opportunity to lead the Cannabis Research Center and, alongside my colleagues at the School of Public Health, to conduct innovative research on the health effects of adult-use cannabis legalization on people and communities across the state, including prevention and treatment of substance use disorders, equity issues, education and decriminalization," Toomey said in a statement.

There isn't robust research on the public health effects of marijuana legalization; Minnesota was only the 23rd state to legalize the drug for recreational use.

The U's new Cannabis Research Center will seek to "lead the scientific community in cannabis research," according to its vision statement.

Among many focus areas, the center will look at how cannabis impacts underage users and how it interacts with other impairing substances such as alcohol and opioids. It also will study equity issues in cannabis production, sales and use.

"We will work collaboratively with state and local agencies and community-based organizations to explore and identify the initial research priorities related to cannabis use in Minnesota," Timothy Beebe, interim dean of the U's School of Public Health, said in a statement. "I am confident that, under Dr. Toomey's leadership, the CRC will provide the data and evidence our policymakers need to make informed decisions about cannabis to prevent inequity and adverse health impacts throughout Minnesota.