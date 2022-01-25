University of Minnesota researchers expect to finish enrollment this week in the nation's first clinical trial of ivermectin to treat COVID-19, meaning that the study's highly anticipated results are a few weeks away.

The COVID-OUT study is reviewing combinations of three common drugs, including the antidepressant fluvoxamine and the diabetes treatment metformin, but gained attention for its inclusion of the controversial ivermectin.

Lead researcher Dr. Carolyn Bramante said enrollment picked up during the delta and omicron waves of the pandemic, and the study could soon provide meaningful clinical guidance to doctors who are facing record COVID-19 case numbers.

"Sooner would have been better but I'm really proud of my team," she said. "We will be done very quickly" after enrollment finishes.

Proven outpatient COVID-19 treatments have been limited and supplies in Minnesota have been scarce amid the latest pandemic wave fueled by a fast-spreading omicron variant. Minnesota providers discontinued two types of monoclonal antibody infusions in December because they were ineffective against the omicron variant and had to ration limited supplies of the remaining effective types. Two new antiviral COVID-19 pills are available but coming in small shipments every other week to Minnesota.

Good news came Tuesday when Minnesota reported its first decline in a month in the positivity rate of COVID-19 testing. Just over 23% of samples were positive in the seven days ending Jan. 14. Modeling by Mayo Clinic suggests a peak is only days away for a pandemic wave that has produced record infection numbers in Minnesota.

A report released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also verified that the omicron wave has produced elevated infections and hospital admissions in the U.S. but notably shorter hospital stays and fewer intensive care unit admissions and deaths.

Minnesota's experience matches those findings: COVID-19 hospitalizations increased in early January but have declined over the past week and reached 1,507 on Monday. The share of COVID-19 hospitalizations requiring ICUs stays also declined from 25% in mid-December to 15%.

The authors of the CDC report cautioned that more vaccinations and preventive therapies are needed, because the pandemic continues to threaten hospital capacity and cause COVID-19 deaths.

Minnesota on Tuesday reported another 35,504 coronavirus infections and 37 COVID-19 deaths, reflecting pandemic activity over the weekend and some catchup on a backlog of infection reports. While 82% of Minnesota's 11,230 COVID-19 deaths have involved seniors, Tuesday's report included the death of a Hennepin County resident age 25-29.

Bramante's team started looking at metformin as an outpatient treatment for COVID-19 in 2020 because of its potential to reduce excessive inflammation — a hallmark of some of the most severe and fatal cases. They then launched a trial last summer in which up to 1,100 patients with COVID-19 would receive fluvoxamine and ivermectin, alone or in combination with metformin, or a non-medicating placebo for comparison.

Ivermectin has received the most public attention because the anti-parasitic has been championed by some COVID-19 vaccine opponents in the U.S. and used in other countries such as India with less access to vaccine.

Some global studies of the drug have been debunked while others in the U.S. are behind the U study. Duluth-based Essentia Health on Monday announced it was joining the ongoing national ACTIV-6 clinical trial that is studying ivermectin in combination with fluvoxamine and fluticasone, an inhaled steroid.

"The aim of the study is to see if these medications make you feel better sooner and prevent hospitalization," said Dr. Rajesh Prabhu, an Essentia infectious disease specialist.

Bramante is not allowed to see the patient data from the U study until after enrollment is finished, but said it is a positive sign that a data safety monitoring board has allowed it to continue. That means the drugs aren't causing harm — which was expected because they are already used commonly for other purposes — but also there is no proof yet they absolutely work or don't work against COVID-19.

"The fact that is hasn't been stopped early is a good sign," Bramante said. "We might not ultimately have a statistically significant result or we might. We will know very soon."

The U has been a national leader in studies to repurpose drugs against COVID-19, launching multiple trials that ultimately failed to support the use of hydroxychloroquine for prevention or treatment.

Bramante said the working assumption is that the study drugs in COVID-OUT will work only if provided early in the course of infection. Researchers from the team have been making daily runs to an overnight shipping depot at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport to get study drugs out to people with COVID-19 who have enrolled from across the U.S. The average time from enrollment to receipt of the study drugs is less than one day, she said.

Minnesota meantime learned on Monday that it will received a slight increase in other outpatient COVID-19 treatments. Next week's federal allotment of monoclonal antibodies increased 21% and will include 792 courses of sotrovimab and 1,224 courses of evusheld, which is limited to COVID-19 patients who are immunocompromised or have medical conditions that prevent them from being vaccinated.

Next week's shipment of antiviral pills will be largely unchanged, though, with 5,440 doses of molnupiravir and 1,360 doses of the more effective paxlovid.