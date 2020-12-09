University of Minnesota leaders are considering creating a tuition-free program as soon as next year for state students whose families make $50,000 or less annually.

The proposal, part of President Joan Gabel's strategic plan for the flagship university, will be discussed by the Board of Regents on Friday. It's similar to a plan from President-elect Joe Biden to make four-year public colleges tuition-free for students whose families earn $125,000 or less per year.

"It's tuition for free. So, if they have other expenses … there could be other financial aid for that. But the part that we would guarantee in the program that we're working on is the tuition," Gabel said. The proposal would apply to Minnesota students attending each of the U's five campuses.

Undergraduate students from Minnesota and neighboring states pay roughly $15,000 per year in tuition and fees at the U's Twin Cities campus. That doesn't include room and board, which can cost up to $10,000 for students living in campus residence halls.

A U spokeswoman noted that students whose families make $50,000 per year or less already have most of their tuition covered by a mix of scholarships and state and federal grants. Gabel's proposal would commit the university to covering any remaining tuition costs for these students. It's not immediately clear how many students would benefit from the program.

Documents submitted to the Board of Regents indicate the U administration wants to establish the tuition-free program by 2021. The board will ultimately decide whether to create the program and what income threshold to set it at, Gabel said.

Regent Ken Powell, the board's chairman, said the university is well-positioned to make this commitment since these students already have much of their tuition covered by other aid. When asked if the board might consider a higher income threshold, Powell said he was not sure if regents would support that.

The board's vice chairman, Regent Steve Sviggum, was cautiously optimistic about the idea of a tuition-free program, so long as other university students aren't asked to pay extra to support it.

"It would have to come from either other resources or state moneys or something like that," Sviggum said.

Regent Michael Hsu expressed similar concerns about how the program would be paid for while noting the tuition support would not amount to a "full ride." Students would still have to pay for their room and board, food, textbooks and other living costs.

If the incoming Biden administration were to implement its plan to make public colleges and universities tuition-free for families earning less than $125,000, Gabel said the proposed U program could instead help cover ancillary expenses such as food and housing for low-income students.

The U froze tuition for most students at its five campuses this academic year to provide financial relief during the pandemic. Gabel said she has not ruled out a tuition increase for the 2021-2022 academic year. However, she said administrators have made an "internal handshake commitment" to not increase tuition above the rate of inflation.

That commitment does not apply to tuition for out-of-state and international students, Gabel added.

Ryan Faircloth • 612-673-4234

Twitter: @ryanfaircloth