The U.S. Department of Education is investigating whether discrimination occurred at the University of Minnesota, one month after it received a complaint raising concerns about antisemitism at the Twin Cities campus.

The U is one of 99 schools "that are currently under investigation for discrimination involving shared ancestry," a term the department uses to describe incidents that occur based on someone's ancestry or nationality.

"An institution named on this list means that [the department's Office for Civil Rights] has initiated an investigation of a case concerning that institution," according to the U.S. Department of Education website. "Inclusion on the list does not mean that OCR has made a decision about the case."

The Department of Education announced this fall that it would "take aggressive action" to combat what it described as an "alarming nationwide rise" in reports of antisemitism and Islamophobia since the war between Israel and Hamas began in October.

In December, law Professor Richard Painter and former U Regent Michael Hsu asked the U.S. Department of Education to investigate concerns about antisemitism at the University of Minnesota. The pair raised concerns about the university's decision to allow some faculty members to post pro-Palestinian statements on an official university website and listed five incidents for potential investigation, some of which predate the latest conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The university didn't immediately comment on the federal investigation.

In a statement after the complaint was filed, university officials said, "The letter's broad characterizations of the University are inaccurate and are fundamentally contrary to our mission and values."

The federal investigation could take months and typically involves conducting interviews and requesting records from the schools under investigation. In past cases where the Department of Education found violations at other universities, it required schools to boost trainings for harassment or tighten their policies prohibiting discrimination.

This story is developing and may be updated.