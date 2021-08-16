UnitedHealthcare is acquiring PreferredOne, a health insurer based in Golden Valley, in a deal that will give the nation's largest insurer a significantly larger competitive presence in its home state.

At the end of last year, about 156,000 people — mostly Minnesotans — were covered by PreferredOne, which is owned by Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services.

With more than 34,000 workers, Fairview uses PreferredOne to run the employee health plan at the non-profit group, which is one of the state's largest operators of hospitals and clinics. The insurer also has been one of three health plan options for government workers in the state of Minnesota's group insurance program.

UnitedHealthcare announced in 2017 an initiative to sell coverage to more employer groups in Minnesota as well as residents who buy Medicare health plans. The company also has bid for a contract as a managed care organization in Medical Assistance, which is Minnesota's version of the state-federal Medicaid program for lower-income residents.

"An acquisition of [PreferredOne] offers the opportunity for [UnitedHealthcare] to support a strategic goal of growing commercial membership in Minnesota, a state in which applicants have only recently begun expansion," wrote Thomas Roos, the chief accounting officer at parent company UnitedHealth Group, in an application for regulatory approval of the transaction.

He said UnitedHealth had a "limited commercial health plan presence" in Minnesota. "An acquisition of [PreferredOne] provides expansion of relationships within the state and geographic expertise, as well as creates a much closer alignment with a key local partner, Fairview Health Services," Roos wrote.

He also said a deal between the firms would be beneficial to Fairview by allowing it to concentrate its patient care.

State Commerce Commissioner Grace Arnold issued an order last Thursday approving the transaction.

A spokesman for Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group, which is Minnesota's largest company by revenue, declined comment. Fairview officials say the deal is expected to close this week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.