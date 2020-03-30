UnitedHealth Group says it will provide $50 million to support groups most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minnetonka-based health care company said it would work with national and local partners to invest about $30 million to protect and support health care workers.

UnitedHealth also pledged: $10 million to support states with large numbers of COVID-19 patients including New York, New Jersey, Washington, California and Florida; $5 million to address social isolation among seniors; and $5 million to help people experiencing food insecurity or homelessness.

“As this unprecedented public health emergency rapidly evolves, we must take bold actions to support those in need and combat the COVID-19 virus,” Dave Wichmann, chief executive of UnitedHealth Group, said in a news release. “This initial investment of $50 million will support that effort, as we continue to mobilize the full strength of our resources.”

The company runs UnitedHealthcare, which is the nation’s largest health insurer, along with a fast-growing health services business called Optum.

Twitter: @chrissnowbeck