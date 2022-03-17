UnitedHealth Group is mounting a vigorous defense of its proposed $13 billion acquisition of Change Healthcare by arguing a Justice Department lawsuit to block the deal puts forward theories with "no basis in fact and law" about how competition could be harmed.

The Minnetonka-based health care giant on Thursday issued its fullest public statement to date on the case, calling the DOJ lawsuit "flawed" and referencing a court filing by the company last week. It came as the federal judge in the case scheduled a 12-day trial to begin Aug. 1.

UnitedHealth Group operates UnitedHealthcare, the nation's largest health insurer. Change Healthcare would add to the company's already influential unit for health care data and technology within Optum, a division that provides a variety of health care services.

"The government's case rests entirely on speculation and theories unsupported by any past conduct, i.e. that Optum will somehow exploit Change Healthcare's products and services to secure an unfair advantage for UnitedHealthcare's health insurance business," the company said in its statement.

"Optum's business model and financial success is dependent on providing products and services to external customers, not just UnitedHealthcare," the company said. "Put simply, any misuse of customer [competitively sensitive information] would be economic suicide for Optum because its sophisticated external customer base would simply cease using Optum's services and turn to any number of Optum competitors."

In February, the Justice Department filed a civil lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to stop the acquisition. Putting Change Healthcare's technology into the UnitedHealth Group's hands could lower the quality of health insurance and make coverage more costly for millions of people, the government alleged.

The DOJ said UnitedHealth Group is a "behemoth" that would gain too much power in the world of electronic data transactions between insurance companies and health care providers if the acquisition were to proceed.

United first announced its plan to acquire Tennessee-based Change Healthcare in January 2021. Attorneys general in Minnesota and New York joined the Justice Department in launching the litigation last month.

On Thursday, UnitedHealth Group asserted the legal challenge omits key facts. Optum already has access to competitively sensitive information of UnitedHeatlhcare's competitors, the company said, but existing firewalls and data-security protect it from improper use.

"Optum invests extraordinary time, money and resources into safeguarding that information and keeping it walled off from UnitedHealthcare," according to the UnitedHealth Group statement.

In its complaint, the Justice Department said Change Healthcare operates the nation's largest electronic data interchange (EDI) clearinghouse, which health care providers use to submit claims for payment and insurers use to provide remittances. This claims data "provides a window into the inner workings of the health insurers and their plans," the lawsuit asserted.

While the government says UnitedHealth Group could unfairly use this information to its competitive advantage, the company Thursday said the argument "has no basis in rational economic or financial logic" since EDI services constitute less than 1% of an insurer's cost structure and sometimes are provided for no charge.

"Instead, Optum has every incentive to do just the opposite — continuing to offer high quality products and services, including EDI," UnitedHealth Group said. "There is no support for the government's speculation that the combination with Change Healthcare will lead to Optum hoarding the product and service innovations that could result."

The Justice Department argued the acquisition would give United too much power in selling "claims-editing" technology that insurers use to make sure in real time, that millions of claims for payment submitted by health care providers are eligible for payment. But the company said it has agreed to divest this business, with a purchase agreement expected in a matter of weeks.

UnitedHealth Group said that, upon closing the Change Healthcare transaction, it would extend firewalls to the Change Healthcare business to protect sensitive customer data. Those customers would get information to verify the protections

Optum would continuing to process EDI transactions "in the most efficient, contractually available manner," the company said, while not altering Change Healthcare's practice of making certain aggregated, de-identified data available to the market. And Optum would make any new products or services it develops using EDI data available to the market, the company said.