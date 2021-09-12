John Larson rushed for two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to lead Minnesota Duluth to a 30-10 NSIC victory over Minnesota State Mankato on Saturday in Duluth.

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 20 in the AFCA Division II Top 25, ended a five-game losing streak to the Mavericks, who are ranked No. 3. The loss ended the Mavericks' 36-game NSIC winning streak.

The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on their first two possessions. Larson threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Armani Carmickle to cap the first drive and Cazz Martin scored on an 8-yard run on the second after Larson completed a 48-yard pass to Zach Ojile.

Concordia (St. Paul) 24, Upper Iowa 6: Conner Cordts passed for 249 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Golden Bears to the NSIC victory over the visiting Peacocks.

Bemidji State 38, Wayne State 28: Sophomore Brandon Alt passed for a career-high 447 yards and five touchdowns in the Beavers' NSIC victory over the visiting Wildcats. The Beavers led 38-14 early in the fourth quarter.

Northern State 30, SW Minnesota State 13: Hunter Trautman passed for 308 yards and three touchdowns to lead the host Wolves to the victory in their debut in their new stadium in Aberdeen, S.D. Trautman, who completed 21 of 30 passes, also led the Wolves with 53 rushing yards.

Winona State 27, MSU Moorhead 13: The Warriors rallied from a 13-0 deficit for the NSIC victory over the host Dragons. Owen Burke threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns for the Warriors.

Buena Vista 58, Northwestern (Minn.) 21: The Beavers, who scored 58 points in a loss to Gustavus Adolphus in their season opener, scored 44 consecutive points to pull away from the host Eagles.

Martin Luther 42, Wisconsin Lutheran 28: Carson Oestreich rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns and Max Nordlie rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns to pace the host Knights to a nonconference victory in New Ulm, Minn.