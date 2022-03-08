More from Star Tribune
Wolves trounce Portland 124-81
The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Portland Trailblazers 124-81 on Monday, March 7, 2022.
Ohio State defeats Gophers in WCHA Final Faceoff
The Minnesota Gophers fell to Ohio State in overtime of the WCHA Final Faceoff championship game on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.
Wild fall to Dallas 6-3
The Minnesota Wild lost 6-3 to the Dallas Stars on March 6, 2022.
Loons vs Nashville tie 1-1
Minnesota United plays Nashville SC Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn.