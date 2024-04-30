LONDON — A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and two police officers on Tuesday in the east London community of Hainault before being arrested, police said.
The incident is not being treated as terror-related.
''This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned," Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said. ''I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm. People will want to know what has happened and we will provide more information as soon as we can.''
He added that police do not believe there is a threat to the wider community.
''We are not looking for more suspects,'' he said. ''This incident does not appear to be terror-related."
