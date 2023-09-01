UCare will pay $100 million to support a variety of health care programs at the University of Minnesota, while the U will relinquish its majority on the HMO's board of directors, as part of a legal settlement that redesigns their long-standing collaboration.

The agreement being announced Friday will close litigation the U brought in November 2022 to stop the nonprofit health insurer from expanding its board and thereby diminishing the university's historic influence of the Minneapolis-based health plan.

The U's Department of Family Medicine created UCare in 1984, and the university currently appoints eight of 15 board members.

Over the years, UCare has provided financial support to the U, including payments to the family medicine department that totaled about $28 million between 2018 and 2021.

The settlement calls for UCare funding to be split into four $25 million payments over the next three years. The money will let the university make investments for better access to health care across rural and certain urban communities while improving programs for family medicine, mental health and aging residents.

"The next chapter of our work with the University of Minnesota to advance excellent patient care in marginalized communities — as well as primary care education and training — is extremely meaningful," said Hilary Marden-Resnik, UCare's chief executive, in a statement. "UCare's three-year community investment propels the University of Minnesota Medical School's mission to increase access to high-quality health care and improve wellness in underserved communities."

UCare is one of Minnesota's 10 largest nonprofit groups, a list that's dominated by health care providers like the Mayo Clinic and insurers like Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.

The health plan has been distinct from other carriers with its focus on coverage for people who qualify for government-sponsored benefits. Currently, UCare is the state's largest HMO for Minnesotans covered by Medicaid, the state-federal program for lower-income and disabled residents.

Leaders of the HMO say the new agreement with the U clears the way for more growth at UCare including a board with more consumer representation, diversity and business expertise.

Partly redacted sections from the U's lawsuit suggest the university opposed a 2017 plan for UCare to merge with Fairview Health Services, as well as UCare's attempt last year to a win a managed care contract in Iowa's Medicaid program.

Currently, UCare is preparing to bid on a Medicaid contract in Kansas.

"UCare's renewed support for the University's community clinics and expanded health and wellness initiatives across the state have the potential to change the lives of underserved Minnesotans, particularly those who face barriers to care," said Dr. Jakub Tolar, dean of the U's Medical School, in a statement.

After the University filed its lawsuit, a Hennepin County judge in December temporarily blocked UCare from expanding membership on its board of directors. A scheduling order for the case this summer indicated that a trial might have happened during the second half of 2024.

"Today, UCare and the university announced a settlement of the university's lawsuit over UCare governance, which will reshape their relationship and strengthen health care services for Minnesotans," they said in a joint statement. "With this renewed commitment ... the U of M has agreed to settle a legal challenge to UCare's governance and end the historical role the U of M has had with UCare."