USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher announced Wednesday that a national team selection camp will be held at the Super Rink this summer. The team chosen at that camp will stay in Blaine to train together for the Beijing Olympics. Kelleher said the women's program will return to the Super Rink because "the setup there is outstanding,'' and because the area offers plenty of potential opponents for games.

A locker room and training facility was built for the U.S. women's team at the Super Rink in 2008, and the team trained together in Blaine during the run-up to the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

RACHEL BLOUNT

Goalie commits to U

Brennan Boynton, a USHL goalie for the Fargo Force, announced on Twitter he has committed to the Gophers. He thanked everyone involved who "helped make this dream come true!" Boynton, who played for Champlin Park in high school, is 23-11 for the Force this season with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He has three shutouts.

STAFF REPORTS