World
Humanitarian aid is stuck at Gaza-Egypt border as Israeli siege strains hospitals, water supply
Hospitals in Gaza faced collapse Monday as water, power and medicine neared depletion, and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians searched for dwindling food supplies while Israel maintained punishing airstrikes in retaliation for last week's deadly rampage by Hamas. Thousands of patients' lives were at risk, U.N. officials said, and mediators struggled for a cease-fire to let in aid waiting at the Egyptian border.
www.startribune.com
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett speaks at the U of M
She spoke at Northrop Auditorium as part of the Stein Lecture Series. Her visit caused people to protest and denounce Coney Barrett.
Wolves
Israeli team Maccabi Ra'anana faces Wolves as war rages at home
Maccabi Ra'anana was already in the U.S. when Hamas attacked Israel, which resulted in Israel declaring war and attacking Gaza.
Wild
Fleury returns home to Montreal, ready to chase history with the Wild
One of Quebec's most famous sons, goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury grew up a fan of the Montreal Canadiens — Tuesday's Wild opponent.
Vikings
Souhan: After nearly two years, Adofo-Mensah has failed to improve Vikings
The Vikings had serious roster problems when Kwesi Adofo-Mensah took over as general manager in January of 2022. Those problems remain.