The U.S. Forest Service will reduce visiting opportunities to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness(BWCA) next year in response to overcrowding that began in the first summer of the coronavirus pandemic.

Outfitters were notified this week that the availability of permits required for overnight paddling trips will be reduced at select entry points throughout the wilderness starting May 1, through Sept. 30.

In the Ely area alone, the new restrictions will erase about 1,350 opportunities to camp in the BWCA, said Ginny Nelson of Spirit of the Wilderness Outfitting. That's a reduction of seven entry permits a day on the BWCA's west side, she said.

Additional permit reductions will be in effect at select entry points on the east side of the Boundary Waters, in the Tofte and Gunflint regions, she said.

Susan Catton, a Forest Service spokeswoman, said Friday the agency will soon release details, including the overall percentage of the reduction. "We're working on the final numbers,'' she said.

She said a surge in visitor traffic that started in 2020 continued last summer with continued complaints of campsite competition, congestion at canoe portages, noise, soil erosion, littering, camping at undesignated sites and cutting of live trees at campsites. Although the BWCA encompasses 1 million acres of wilderness, a trend toward shorter trips has concentrated visitors on certain lakes that are easy to reach.

In some areas of the wilderness "there are just too many people,'' Catton said. The reduction in entry permits will be aimed at the areas where increased visitation concerns are the highest, she said.

Nelson said the change will be beneficial to the wilderness, but could block access to would-be paddlers who don't plan ahead. People who reserve a permit early in 2022 should still be able to book a trip to their liking, she said.

"I think that booking a trip early is going to be a necessity,'' Nelson said.

BWCA permits for the 2022 season will be available starting Jan. 26. Also in January, the Forest Service will disclose how many people visited the Boundary Waters last year. Catton said she has a gut feeling the report will show another increase.

In 2020, a total of 165,918 people visited the BWCA, up 16% from 2019 and up 10% from the 2016-2019 average, the Forest Service reported last year. The number of permits issued jumped 22% from 2019.