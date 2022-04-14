U.S. Bancorp's revenue and loan base grew solidly in the first three months of the year, but its profit fell because of comparison to an anomaly at the start of last year.

The Minneapolis banking company said this morning that it earned $1.6 billion on revenue of $5.6 billion in the first quarter.

Executives portrayed a solid economy, noting gains in its credit card business that were being driven by increased spending in travel and entertainment that had been dented by the pandemic over the last two years. They noted ongoing uncertainty because of energy prices and the war in Ukraine.

"Our results benefited from healthy trends in consumer and business activity," Andy Cecere, the company's chief executive, said in a statement.

"We saw very strong loan growth, which drive solid growth in net interest income," Cecere said, referring to its largest source of revenue. "Our fee revenue growth was supported by improving business activity and new business wins."

U.S. Bank shares were up about 1% in pre-market trading indications.

The company's net profit was down 31% from $2.3 billion in the same period last year, when it was lifted by the reinstatement of about $800 million that was set aside for potential losses at the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

Many banks made similar protective maneuvers in 2020 and then brought the set-aside funds back when losses didn't materialize. The financial results of those companies were distorted in both directions, as a result.

U.S. Bank put aside $112 million for potential credit losses in the latest quarter. The company in 2018 and 2019 routinely put aside about $300 million each quarter for potential losses.

Net interest income, which amounts to two-thirds of U.S. Bank's overall revenue, grew 3.6%, outpacing the 2.3% growth of total revenue. That increase came from higher loan balances and despite a slight decrease in net interest margin, which is the difference between what it earned from interest on loans and what it paid in interest on deposits.

The company said its total loans rose 6.5% compared to a year ago, led by a sharp rise in commercial loans. Residential mortgage loans grew 3%, but home equity and second mortgages fell nearly 14%, an effect of housing supply shortages and the first upward move in interest rates in several years.