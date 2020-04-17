The University of Minnesota has its first “Jeopardy” champ.

Nibir Sarma, a sophomore from Eden Prairie, won the game show’s annual “College Championship,” taking home a $100,000 prize. His victory took place before the coronavirus halted production, but it didn’t air until Friday on KARE, Ch. 11.

“I’m so proud and happy to represent the state of Minnesota, and also represent students at large public universities who sort of get viewed in a different way than, say, some private colleges,” said Sarma who is pursuing a major in chemical engineering. “I really love representing my hometown college and my community. I’m hoping, since Minnesota isn’t featured that often in national conversation, that I can bring some attention to our area and to the whole state that made me into the person I am today.”

Students from Indiana University and University of Southern California rounded out the top three.

Sarma automatically earned a spot in the long-running series’ Tournament of Champions.

“I know the competition there will be very tough and the questions will be a lot harder, so I’m planning on studying a lot more for that tournament as it gets closer,” Sarma said in a news release. “For now, I’m just relaxing. It’s still on the horizon, but I don’t want to stress myself out more than I have to. I just won $100 grand; I feel like I can afford to relax a bit!”