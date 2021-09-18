A 10-year-old Minneapolis boy — one of two pulled out of Lake Nokomis two weeks ago — has died, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Hussane Abdi Ali was swimming with his brother and their father in the south Minneapolis lake on the afternoon of Sept. 5. when they ventured into deeper water, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said.

Hussane died at HCMC of complications from freshwater drowning, the medical examiner's report said.

Both boys were unconscious and had no pulses when rescuers brought them to shore, the Minneapolis Fire Department said. They were given CPR and at least one boy regained his pulse, the department said.

No information was available Saturday on Hussane's brother's condition.