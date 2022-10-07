An SUV driver was killed after colliding with a car that had just entered a roadway in Burnsville, officials said Friday.
The collision occurred about 8:20 p.m. Thursday on E. County Road 42 near Parson Hill Drive, police said.
The car was leaving the parking lot of Risen Savior Church, turned east onto County Road 42 and was hit from behind by the SUV, according to police.
The SUV rolled over, and the driver was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The identity of the SUV driver, a 63-year-old man from Rosemount, has yet to be released. Police did not say whether the driver of the car was hurt.
