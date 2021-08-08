Minneapolis police are investigating the city's 56 homicide of the year after a man was fatally shot during a Saturday night drive-by shooting on West Broadway.

Shortly after 9 p.m., police responded to multiple shots fired in the 600 block of West Broadway with reports of multiple people having been shot. So far in a preliminary investigation, police say a car drove by a business where several people were standing and fired multiple shots, striking two victims before speeding off.

One man believed to be in his 30s was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in "grave condition" after receiving aid at the scene, according to a news release from Minneapolis police. Staff at North Memorial later informed police the victim died. Another man also in his 30s arrived at Abbott Northwestern Hospital with gunshot wounds and police believe he was also shot at the same location as the other man.

The shooting remains under investigation and the medical examiner's office will release the identity of the deceased victim in the coming days.