Two people were shot Sunday night near the George Floyd memorial site in south Minneapolis, police said.

Minneapolis police received a report of a shooting near 38th Street and Chicago Avenue S. at 8:42 p.m., spokesman John Elder said. A man and woman were shot and taken to the hospital in private vehicles. Their injuries were not life-threatening, he said.

Minneapolis police were investigating, Elder said.

George Floyd was killed at the corner of 38th and Chicago on May 25 while in police custody. The intersection since has become a Floyd memorial, but residents and authorities say it has also seen increased gunfire.

In the seven weeks after Floyd's death, 11 people were shot in the area and there were 233 ShotSpotter activations. Officials responding to emergencies in the area have reported being harassed, and a perception has emerged that police won't respond to gunfire reports there unless there is a victim.

Mara Klecker