Two people were recovering Friday from injuries after a single-engine plane crashed in Lake Elmo, authorities said.
About 3:15 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the crash, which happened near Lake Elmo’s airport.
Deputies as well as Lake Elmo fire and rescue crews headed to Stillwater Boulevard and Manning Avenue, authorities said.
The two people inside, both adults, were taken to an area hospital. Their injuries weren’t considered life-threatening, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Their names were not released Friday night.
The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate, with the help of the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
