Two men from New Ulm were killed early Saturday in a head-on collision in southern Minnesota.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, A 2015 Dodge Dart driven by Aaron B. Gronau, 33, was southbound on Hwy. 15 near Linden Township just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday when it collided with a 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven by Luis H. Perez, 28, that was northbound.
In addition to the State Patrol, the Hanska Fire Department and the Brown County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash. Both men died at the scene.
Gronau was wearing a seatbelt and Perez was not, the patrol said. Both vehicle's airbags deployed.
The State Patrol says investigators have not determined if alcohol was a factor.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis As a schoolgirl in 1955, she designed the Minneapolis flag. She sees no reason to change it now.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis As a schoolgirl in 1955, she designed the Minneapolis flag. She sees no reason to change it now.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Two New Ulm men killed in head-on crash in southern Minnesota
Both men were killed in the crash early Saturday on Hwy. 15 in Brown County.
Minneapolis
As a schoolgirl in 1955, she designed the Minneapolis flag. She sees no reason to change it now.
Louise Sundin isn't persuaded by a local media outlet's bid to change the hard-to-find banner.
Local
Rock County Sheriff seeks help finding pickup in hit-run death of Luverne man
Officials are looking for a newer maroon Chevrolet Z71 pickup, likely with front-end damage.
Local
Northeast Minneapolis woman who survived two genocides in Ukraine sees history repeating
With the help of her granddaughter, Nina Jablonsky, 90, is piecing together her life's journey.
Local
Leaving class? In some Minnesota schools, students now use digital pass systems to get permission
The SmartPass system is now in place in St. Paul's secondary schools and the Lake Superior district as schools look for ways to keep students on track.