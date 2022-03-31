Two men shot in the head minutes and blocks apart in south Minneapolis are now dead, authorities said Thursday.

A man found shot inside a vehicle that crashed about 5:25 p.m. Monday into the porch of an apartment building near E. Franklin and S. 4th avenues, police said.

Emergency responders took him to HCMC, where he died the next day from a gunshot to the head, according to police.

About 10 minutes earlier and roughly eight blocks to the southeast, a man was shot and killed inside an apartment building in the 2400 block of Elliot Avenue. There officers found the man in the hallway also with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police. He died at the scene.

In both cases, no arrests have been announced, and the men's identities have yet to be released.

Officer Garrett Parten, the MPD spokesman, said that any connection between the two shootings "is being investigated."

There have been 18 homicides in Minneapolis this year, the same total at this time in the city last year, according to a Star Tribune database.