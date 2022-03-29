A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon minutes before Minneapolis police were called to a second shooting just blocks away.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire inside an apartment building in the 2400 block of Elliot Avenue in the city's Phillips neighborhood at about 5:15 p.m. Monday. There officers found a man in the hallway with a gunshot wound to the head, according to a news release. He died at the scene.

About 11 minutes later, police were called to 4th Avenue S. and E. Franklin Avenue for a report of shots fired from a vehicle at another. Officers found a car that crashed into the porch of an apartment building at 5th Avenue S. and East Franklin.

A man inside the vehicle had a gunshot wound to the head. Officers provided medical aid until the victim was taken to a hospital with the life-threatening injury.

Homicide investigators are also looking into the second incident "due to the nature of the injury," according to the release. No arrests have been made in either case.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the deceased man.

This is the 15th homicide in Minneapolis this year, according to the Star Tribune's database.

Police ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477 or to submit a tip at crimestoppersmn.org.