Two men in their 20s died and one was hospitalized after gunfire broke out early Sunday in a Dinkytown tobacco store, according to Minneapolis police.
Police said they believe two groups of customers began fighting, which escalated into gunfire, at Royal Cigar and Tobacco, 403 14th Av. SE.
Two were pronounced dead on the scene after officers arrived around 2:15 a.m. and attempted to save them, police said.
Another man, an employee of the store also in his 20s, was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.
None of the three are believed to have been University of Minnesota students.
The incident is under investigation.
