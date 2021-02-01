A dispute over a woman ended with two men dead early Monday when one shot the other and then took his own life at a FedEx facility in Mahtomedi, according to relatives and the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The men, identified as David Peterson, 49, of Blaine, and Todd "Jimmy" Wilemon, 58, of Mississippi, were found outside of the Long Lake Road facility by sheriff's deputies called to the location about 2:26 a.m. One of the men was dead, and the other gravely wounded. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Wilemon, a longtime truck driver who recently began working for a Minnesota company, was unhooking his trailer at the FedEx facility when Peterson approached and shot him in the head, according to Wilemon's wife, Deborah. Peterson then shot himself, she said, reporting what authorities told her family.

Wilemon had left Mississippi last summer to be with Peterson's wife, Tina, Deborah Wilemon said. Todd Wilemon moved to Minnesota in October. A few months later, he talked of reconciling with Deborah.

"He actually came home and said he was moving home," she said.

Todd Wilemon brought his belongings back to Mississippi and said he would work on his marriage, Deborah Wilemon said, but then recently seemed to change his mind, and told Deborah he was moving back to Minnesota. He never mentioned David threatening him, she said, but he sent Deborah two e-mails saying he was scared and hopeless. He said that he and Tina had had a misunderstanding.

Todd Wilemon was a truck driver for 35 years, spending most of that time working for ABF Freight in Tupelo, Miss. He accumulated over 2.75 million accident-free miles, according to the American Trucking Association, where he served on the America's Road Team Roster.

Wilemon earned the Silver Safety Driving Award, given to those who have driven 30,000 consecutive hours without a preventable accident. He has been awarded the 25 year Safety Performance Award from ABF and has also received ABF's annual safety award for the past 25 years.

He won several flatbed competitions at the Mississippi Truck Driving Championships, and was a Sunday school teacher and an Eagle Scout.

Wilemon only recently began working for Ravenwood Transport, a private contractor for FedEx. According to the Trucking Moves America website, David and Tina Peterson also worked at Ravenwood, and Tina is a 14-year recipient of the Safe Driving Award from FedEx Ground.

Deborah Wilemon said authorities told her family that Tina was in Peterson's truck at the time of the shooting, but may have been asleep.

A preliminary report said the men suffered gunshot wounds, and a firearm was located. There's no threat to public safety, the Sheriff's Office said.

"We are shocked and saddened by this tragic incident and extend our deepest condolences to the families and team members of those involved," a FedEx spokeswoman said in a statement. "The safety of our team members is our top priority, and we are cooperating fully with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation."

Deborah said her husband was a member of Mt. Pleasant church in Fulton, where he taught Sunday school and served on the cemetery committee.

"Everything happened so fast and so quick there wasn't anything anybody would have expected," she said.

