Two men have been charged after police arrested them in the middle of a west Bloomington home invasion and robbery on Sept. 20.

Robert Gabrio, 45, of Aitkin, Minn., was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and threats of violence. Danny Denzer, 56, of Mounds View, was charged with a single count of first-degree burglary.

According to the criminal complaints, police arrived at a home in the 2800 block of W. 101st St. about 7:25 p.m. on Sept. 20 after a call about an active assault. The police said they saw Denzer first, walking around the house, then heard a woman screaming from the basement and a man saying, “Give me the money.”

As they ran to the basement, police reported hearing what sounded like someone being hit. In a bedroom, they said they found Gabrio holding a knife close to the woman. Gabrio ran at the officers before turning back to the woman, the complaint said.

The woman later told police she was talking to her sister when a car pulled into her driveway, two men got out and forced their way into her home. The woman said Gabrio grabbed her throat and threw her over the couch before placing her in a headlock and dragging her to the basement, the complaint says. The charges say he pushed her toward a safe in the back bedroom, demanded cash and threatened to slit her throat and kill her husband.

The woman suffered a cut to her ear and bumps on her head.

In searching Gabrio, police found a flashlight, several phones and $7,160, the complaint says. Police found a fifth of a gram of methamphetamine on Denzer, it says.

Both men remain in the Hennepin County jail. Gabrio’s bail was set at $300,000. He is expected to appear in court Oct. 22 before Judge Martha Holton Dimick. His lawyer, Bryan Leary, did not return a call Monday afternoon seeking comment.

Denzer’s bail was set at $50,000. He is expected to appear before Dimick on Oct. 23. His lawyer, John Lucas, declined to comment.