Two children in Minnesota have tested positive for measles following international travel, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

An unvaccinated 16-month-old contracted measles, and the child's unvaccinated sibling developed symptoms, testing positive for measles in a lab-test. The family resides in the Twin Cities area.

The Department of Health emphasized the importance of measles MMR vaccinations to prevent an outbreak.

MMR vaccinations have fallen since the pandemic: in 2023, only 78.7% of 2-year-olds in Minnesota received one dose of MMR vaccine by 24 months compared to 83.8% in 2019, according to a MDH announcement for healthcare providers.

Across the United States, 58 measles cases were reported throughout 2023. In 2024, 20 cases have already been reported by 11 jurisdictions, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Common measles symptoms include rash, fever, cough, coryza, or conjunctivitis — especially among those with recent international travel or contact with people returning from international travel.