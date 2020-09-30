Two separate shootings in north Minneapolis, one Tuesday night and another early Wednesday, led to the deaths of two men and pushed the city’s homicide tally for the year to 62.

In the most recent homicide, a man died after being shot in an alley. Police arrested a 30-year-old man they encountered near the scene on the 3500 block of Bryant Avenue N. The suspect was booked into the Hennepin County jail where he was being held on probable cause murder.

Investigators were still trying to learn what lead to the deadly encounter that appeared to have stemmed from some sort of confrontation, said police spokesman John Elder.

It was not clear if the suspect and the victim knew each other.

What was known is that officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation around 12:50 a.m. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound and performed life saving efforts until paramedics arrived, Elder said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale where he later died, Elder said.

Police originally detained a man who was “hostile and resistant” with investigators, Elder said.

“Evidence located indicated that this individual was a person of interest in this shooting,” Elder said.

The 30-year-old man was formally arrested later Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday night, police were called to the 2800 block of Fremont Avenue N. just after 8 p.m. on a call of a shooting. The victim was standing in the area when gunshots rang out. He was struck and fell to the ground, Elder said.

The man, belived to be in his late 20s, was taken to a hospital and died several hours later. His name has not been released.

Police also found a second victim who was grazed by a bullett in the same shooting, Elder said.

No arrests have been made in connection with Tuesday’s shooting.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. Tips can be left anonymously.

Anybody providing information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a financial reward.