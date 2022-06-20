Two people died in separate incidents Sunday in Renville County in western Minnesota.

Authorities went to an area along the Minnesota River between Franklin and Morton just before 3 p.m. after getting a 911 call about a body caught in a log jam. They recovered a man's body and took it to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for identification, the Renville County Sheriff's Office said.

A few hours later, deputies received a 911 call about a person drowning in the Minnesota River several miles upstream near Vicksburg County Park south of Renville, the sheriff's office said.

A man had been swimming with family and friends when he went under the water and did not resurface. Emergency responders pulled the man from the water about 7:40 p.m. and attempted life-saving efforts. The man was taken to a hospital in Redwood Falls, where he later died, the sheriff's office said.

The victim's name has not been released.