A motorcycle accident proved deadly Friday night for two Inver Grove Heights residents.

Minnesota State Patrol officials said that Brandon Mitchell McKeon, 41, and Kecia Lynn McKeon, 41, died after their Harley-Davidson motorcycle veered off the road.

The two were traveling north on Hwy. 61 when they exited on the ramp toward Interstate 494. That's when the bike veered and they lost control. The bike rolled and came to a stop in a grass median, killing the couple.

It's unclear if alcohol was involved. The State Patrol says neither victim was wearing a helmet.