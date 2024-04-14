Two women are dead after the utility task vehicle (UTV) they were riding in collided with a pickup truck in Benton County on Saturday, according to law enforcement.

First responders arrived at the scene on the 9600 block of Ronneby Road NE in Maywood Township Saturday afternoon and found the UTV engulfed in flames. A Chevy Silverado was in a nearby ditch, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Witnesses pulled the two women, who have not been identified, from the wrecked UTV. They were declared dead at the scene.

The pickup truck's driver, Todd Lee Henke, 57, of Foley, had minor injuries from the collision and from attempting to help the women in the UTV, according to law enforcement, who said Henke showed no signs of impairment at the scene.

The two vehicles had been driving in opposite directions on Ronneby Road. Witnesses said the UTV had been driving in the middle of the road at highway speeds. Evidence suggests the crash happened near the middle of the road.

The crash remains under investigation.