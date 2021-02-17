Two children were found safe Tuesday night after the minivan they were in was left running, then stolen.
St. Paul police said a male was seen getting into the 2005 Honda Odyssey and driving away earlier that night.
The two children who were inside were 4 and 1 or 2. St. Paul police had few details but said someone called to report they found the children. The suspect fled.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Business
Former Trump casino where stars played going out with a bang
By mid-morning Wednesday, a spot on the Atlantic City Boardwalk where movie stars, athletes and rock stars used to party — and a future president honed his instincts for bravado and hype — will be reduced to a smoking pile of rubble.
Local
COVID-19 bill would scale up ability to spot virus mutations
ATTN DESK: CAN BE ILLUSTRATED WITH FILE ART OF WHITE HOUSE COVID COORDINATOR JEFF ZIENTS.
Coronavirus
U's Osterholm joins a call for respecting COVID-19 aerosol threat
The researchers criticized the CDC for acknowledging the aerosol risk last fall but offering no changes in the national COVID-19 response strategy.
Local
Two children found safe after minivan they were in was left running, stolen
Two children were found safe Tuesday night after the minivan they were in was left running, then stolen.St. Paul police said a male was seen…
Local
Biden reframes goal on reopening of elementary schools
President Joe Biden is promising a majority of elementary schools will be open five days a week by the end of his first 100 days in office, restating his goal after his administration came under fire when aides said schools would be considered open if they held in-person learning just one day a week.