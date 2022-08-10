Canterbury Park's 10-race program Wednesday will be co-headlined by the $105,100 Mystic Lake Northlands Futurity and the $68,175 Canterbury Park Quarter Horse Derby.

The 350-yard Northlands offers the largest quarter horse purse of the season at the Shakopee racetrack. Alotta Oh La La, the fastest qualifier in trials held July 27, is the 5/2 morning line favorite. The 2-year-old filly is trained by Mallory Norton for owner Leon Glasser of Mandan, N.D. She will be ridden by Stormy Smith who was also aboard when Alotta Oh La La won the $61,220 MQHRA Stallion Auction Futurity on July 13.

Leading trainer Jason Olmstead, who saddles four in the Northlands, also has six of the 10 qualifiers for the Canterbury Park Derby including morning line favorite and fastest qualifier Apolitical Sass. Edwin Escobedo has the riding assignment on the 3-year-old filly owned by Thomas Scheckel of Bellevue, Iowa.

Coon Rapids routed

The Coon Rapids Andover team lost 12-3 to Fargo in the losers' bracket of the Little League Midwest Regional in Whitestown, Ind.

Henry Schrum had a three-run homer in the fourth inning to put the North Dakota team ahead 3-2 and added a three-run triple in the fifth. A bases-loaded walk in a six-run sixth gave Schrum seven RBI.

Talon Saulsbury had a sacrifice fly and Joey Peregrin an RBI single for Coon Rapids Andover.

Etc.

• Defending champion Betsy Kelly of TPC Twin Cities shot a bogey-free 4-under-par 68 at Rush Creek Golf Club in Maple Grove for a four-stroke lead in the Minnesota Women's State Open. Marie Allo, an assistant pro at Bunker Hills Golf Club, is alone in second.

• Taylor Ledwein of New Prague Golf Club is tied for 26th after two even-par 73s in the U.S. Women's Amateur at Chambers Bay in University Place, Wash. She will start match play on Wednesday.

• The Concordia (St. Paul) volleyball team was picked by NSIC coaches to win the league title in a preseason poll. The Golden Bears were 24-9 and advanced to the NCAA Central Region title game last season. Defending NSIC regular-season and tournament champion St. Cloud State was picked second.