Yet five years later, the only genuine attempts to reckon with those “unprecedented times” have come from fiction. Irish writer Colum McCann’s latest novel, “Twist,” is a tantalizing if ultimately dissatisfying addition to the discourse in that it’s a pandemic novel that doesn’t really want to discuss the pandemic, preferring to focus more broadly on our era “of enormous greed and foolish longing and, in the end, unfathomable isolation.”