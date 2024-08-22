SAN DIEGO – Stung in the late innings twice over the previous three days, the Twins did all they could to take the drama out of the final game of their seven-game road trip.
Twins use seven-run fourth inning to rout Padres 11-4 in series finale
Matt Wallner hit a three-run homer to cap a seven-run fourth inning and the Twins salvaged the final game of their three-game series against the Padres, winning 11-4 on Wednesday afternoon before an announced 36,589 at Petco Park.
The Twins completed their road trip 4-3, although the record could have been better, as their bullpen blew late-inning leads Sunday against Texas and Tuesday against the Padres. The Twins also completed a stretch of 14 games in 13 days by going 8-6 and return home trailing AL Central-leading Cleveland by 2½ games after the Guardians lost to the Yankees 8-1.
The Twins had seven consecutive one-out hits in their fourth-inning outburst to cool off a San Diego team that had won 22 of its previous 27 games, including Tuesday night, when the Padres rallied from deficits of 3-1 in the seventh inning and 5-3 in the eighth to win 7-5. There was no coming back this time, as Padres manager Mike Shildt started pulling his starters in the fifth inning.
The third-inning rally began when Edouard Julien — after taking three strikes in his first at-bat — swung at the first pitch he saw from San Diego starter Matt Waldron for a one-out single. Christian Vázquez backed that up with another single, and Austin Martin drove both of them in with a double to left field. Willi Castro followed with an RBI double of his own to right, making it 4-0.
Trevor Larnach then lined a comebacker that Waldron couldn’t catch for an infield single, and Royce Lewis made it 5-0 with a single up the middle to drive in Castro. Wallner then delivered his eighth home run of the season, a 410-foot laser to right on a 2-1 count.
With the Padres playing a long stretch without an off day themselves, Waldron came back out for the fifth inning, but the Twins added on two more runs on an RBI double by Martin and a run-scoring single by Larnach off reliever Sean Reynolds. Waldron gave up 10 runs, all earned, on 12 hits in 4⅓ innings.
Meanwhile, Twins counterpart Simeon Woods Richardson labored through a 29-pitch first inning, walking Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts with two outs to load the bases before retiring Jackson Merrill on a flyout. But the rookie righthander followed with 1-2-3 innings in the second and third innings. He escaped a two-out jam in the fourth by striking out Kyle Higashioka looking, but former Twins teammate Donovan Solano tagged him for a pinch-hit homer with two out in the fifth inning to break up the shutout bid.
Woods Richardson threw a career-high 101 pitches, giving up the one run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven to improve to 5-3. The Twins are 15-7 when Woods Richardson starts for them this season.
Cole Sands pitched a scoreless sixth inning and Caleb Thielbar a 1-2-3 seventh. Ronny Henriquez gave up three runs in the eighth inning, with Merrill launching a two-run homer. Steven Okert then pitched a scoreless ninth inning, one day after the lefthander gave up four runs to the Padres in the eighth inning, including a go-ahead, three-run homer to Jurickson Profar.
The Twins finished with 18 hits, their second-most this season; they had 24 on June 9 in a 17-9 victory over Colorado at Target Field. Larnach and Julien each had four hits. Martin had two hits and three RBI.
After their first off day since Aug. 8, the Twins begin a nine-game homestand starting Friday against St. Louis, with series against Atlanta and Toronto to follow.
