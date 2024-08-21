SAN DIEGO – Bailey Ober extended his streak of quality starts to 11 consecutive games on Tuesday. But it probably didn’t feel like it.
Twins fall to Padres 7-5 for third straight loss
San Diego’s Manny Machado hit a two-run homer and Jurickson Profar had a three-run blast to spoil Bailey Ober’s quality start, and the Twins fell 3½ games behind the Guardians.
Technically, Ober met the definition of the quasi-stat by pitching six innings and allowing three or fewer runs. But the last of his 83 pitches, an 82.9-mph cutter over the heart of the plate, traveled 433 feet into the Padres’ bullpen after colliding with Manny Machado’s bat, a two-run homer that tied a game that Ober seemed in control of until that moment.
An inning later, after the Twins had retaken the lead, Jurickson Profar grabbed it back with a three-run blast off Steven Okert, and the Twins lost their third consecutive game, 7-5 at Petco Park.
The Padres won for the 22nd time in 27 games since July 20. The Twins fell 3½ games behind the Guardians, who won in Yankee Stadium.
The Twins handled a former Twin on the mound pretty well, piling up seven hits and scoring three times against Martín Pérez. But the former Twins hitters, they were a bigger problem.
With the Twins holding a 5-3 lead, Donovan Solano led off the eighth against Okert by lining a pinch-hit single to center field. Luis Arráez followed with his first hit of the series, a looper over Willi Castro’s glove at shortstop.
That brought up Profar, who already had struck out three times. Though he didn’t get a strike from Okert, he didn’t need one. On a 2-0 count, the switch hitter golfed a slider under the strike zone and hooked it into the left-field stands, putting the Padres ahead for good.
An insurance run came home when Xander Bogaerts doubled off Ronny Henriquez, scoring Jake Cronenworth from first base.
The Twins got a two-run homer from Ryan Jeffers off Pérez, and an RBI single from Manuel Margot that knocked the ex-Twins lefthander from the game. That inning could have been bigger, perhaps, but for an ill-advised decision by Austin Martin to try to score on a throw that flew into foul territory as he slid into third.
Why would it matter, though? With Ober on the mound, three runs felt like enough.
Ober, after all, had started eight Twins victories, including the last five in a row, during his streak. He is now only the fourth Twins pitcher ever to pitch so well so consistently. His 11 consecutive quality starts tie him with Frank Viola, set during the lefthander’s Cy Young season of 1987, for fourth most in Twins history, with only Jim Merritt and Bert Blyleven, with 12 apiece, and Johan Santana, with 21, ahead of him.
Ober retired the first five hitters he faced, then allowed the Padres to take an early lead when Jackson Merrill lined a double into right-center and David Peralta looped a single into center to drive him home.
Ober shrugged it off by reeling off 13 more outs consecutively, giving the Twins time to build him a two-run lead. And having thrown only 78 pitches over his first six innings, it was an easy decision for Rocco Baldelli to send him out for more.
An unfortunate decision, it turned out.
Cronenworth popped up a 1-1 cutter from Ober, but it fell to earth just inside the foul line in shallow left field, where no Twin could reach it. Cronenworth stood on second base with a double, but he didn’t stay there long. After pitching coach Pete Maki visited the mound to confer with the tall righthander, Machado stepped in to a loud roar from the crowd of 39,143.
That roar turned ear-splitting when Machado unloaded on a belt-high cutter, obviously gone from the moment it was hit.
Still, the Twins responded, when Royce Lewis, Carlos Santana and Jeffers led off the eighth with consecutive singles, loading the bases. Two batters later, Christian Vázquez singled home two runs, though Jeffers was out trying to reach third base.
That lead didn’t last long, either.
