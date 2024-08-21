Twins fall to Padres 7-5 for third straight loss

Ober, after all, had started eight Twins victories, including the last five in a row, during his streak. He is now only the fourth Twins pitcher ever to pitch so well so consistently. His 11 consecutive quality starts tie him with Frank Viola, set during the lefthander’s Cy Young season of 1987, for fourth most in Twins history, with only Jim Merritt and Bert Blyleven, with 12 apiece, and Johan Santana, with 21, ahead of him.