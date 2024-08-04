Bailey Ober, Willi Castro help Twins win 6-2 to send White Sox to 19th straight loss

More than five minutes into an at-bat against Chicago White Sox reliever John Brebbia, the Target Field crowd growing louder with each pitch, Willi Castro pulled a 95-mph fastball into right field for a two-run single.
After Castro’s 13-pitch at-bat with two outs in the eighth inning, padding the Twins’ one-run lead with insurance runs during a 6-2 victory, the crowd chanted his first name as he stood on first base: “Willi! Willi!”
The Twins, who received a strong start from Bailey Ober and a go-ahead homer from Max Kepler in the seventh inning, handed the White Sox their 19th consecutive loss. The Twins have an 18-2 record against their division rival since May 4, 2023, and it was the second straight night they added to their lead in the eighth inning.
As much trouble as the Twins have against the top teams in the majors, they’ve overpowered the clubs at the bottom of the standings. Kepler put the Twins ahead when he drilled a hanging curveball for a solo homer to right field in the seventh inning against White Sox reliever Touki Toussaint.
Ober gave up two hits and two runs in seven innings while striking out seven. Pitching in front of an announced crowd of 38,289, the Twins’ second sellout of the season, Ober didn’t give up his first hit until there were two outs in the fifth inning.
Korey Lee, the No. 9 hitter in the White Sox lineup, lined a fastball down the right-field line, and Twins right fielder Manuel Margot made an ill-advised attempt to cut off the ball at an aggressive angle. The ball skipped past a sliding Margot, scoring Gavin Sheets, who was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, from first base.