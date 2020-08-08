KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Twins have already used eight different starting pitchers in 14 games this season, but they have yet to see one of their 2019 All-Stars on the mound. That changes tonight in Kauffman Stadium, when Jake Odorizzi makes his 2020 debut.

Odorizzi, activated from the injured list Saturday morning, has recovered from the back pain that sidelined him through the first two weeks. The delay has been a disappointment to the 30-year-old righthander, who reported to summer training camp ready to pitch after following a throwing program during the 16-week layoff.

Nelson Cruz, hitting .409 during August, is back in the lineup for the Twins after a planned day off, but Jorge Polanco, who is also hitting .409 since Aug. 2, will be on the bench tonight. Ehire Adrianza moves into his shortstop role, while Marwin Gonzalez plays third base.

Second baseman Luis Arraez, who missed two games with a stiff knee, returns to action tonight. And Miguel Sano said his right wrist was sore last night after his glove was knocked off his hand while trying to tag a runner, but it feels OK again today.

The Twins will be facing Royals lefthander Danny Duffy, who has six career wins against the Twins, but only one in his last nine starts against them.

Here are the lineups for the 6:05 p.m. game, televised by Fox Sports Net:

TWINS

Garver C

Kepler RF

Cruz DH

Sano 1B

Rosario LF

Gonzalez 3B

Arraez 2B

Buxton CF

Adrianza SS

Odorizzi RHP

ROYALS

Merrifield RF

Soler DH

Perez C

O’Hearn 1B

Mondesi SS

Gordon LF

Franco 3B

Lopez 2B

Phillips CF

Duffy LHP