Randy Dobnak, who last pitched in the major leagues on Sept. 1, 2021, appears to be headed back to the Twins.

The veteran righthander posted on X, "I'm back."

The Twins have not announced any corresponding moves. The major league trade deadline is at 5 p.m. today.

The 29-year-old Dobnak is 9-5 with a 3.61 ERA at Class AAA St. Paul this season and leads the International League in victories, is third in innings pitched (99⅓) and strikeouts (102), and fourth in ERA.

He pitched in 42 games from 2019-21 for the Twins, starting 26, and was 11-15 with a 4.94 ERA, signing a five-year, $9.25 million deal in 2021. He is earning $2.25 million this season.

Dobnak also started a playoff loss at Yankee Stadium in 2019.

Three years ago, Dobnak suffered a rupture of the tiny ligaments in his right middle finger called pulleys, which caused intense pain whenever he squeezed a baseball to throw that sinker. The rare injury healed, then recurred even worse in 2022, and his finger — and best pitch — is permanently damaged. Dobnak remade himself as a slider/changeup pitcher, with a four-seamed fastball mixed in.







