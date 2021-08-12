Three-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN, 830-AM

Friday, 7:10 p.m. • RHP Michael Pineda (4-7, 3.83 ERA) vs. LHP Shane McClanahan (6-4, 3.75)

Saturday, 6:10 p.m. • RHP Kenta Maeda (5-4, 4.69 ERA) vs. TBA

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. • TBA vs. RHP Luis Patino (2-3, 4.64)

Twins update

The Twins (50-65), who are coming off back-to-back series wins over Houston and Chicago, play their third consecutive series against a division leader. The Twins and Rays are meeting for the first time since the 2019 season. ... The Twins went 5-2 against Houston and Chicago to win consecutive series for the just the second team this season. The Twins opened the season with series wins over Milwaukee and Detroit. ...Jorge Polanco is hitting .345 with seven home runs and 13 RBI in his past 14 games. ... Over the past nine games, the Twins bullpen is 3-0 with five saves and a 2.65 ERA in 37⅓ innings. The bullpen has struck out 39 and limited opponents to a .183 batting average in that span.

Rays update

The A.L. East-leading Rays have a five-game lead over the Red Sox. On July 5, the Rays trailed the Red Sox by 4½ games. They are 21-9 since then. ... The Rays lead the majors with 36 come-from-behind victories this season. ... The Rays are an A.L.-best 35-23 on the road, including 10-3 since the All-Star break. Since Aug. 10 of last season, the Rays are a major-league best 55-29 on the road. ... Ex-Twin Nelson Cruz is hitting .188 with four home runs and 10 RBI in 16 games with the Rays. ... Brett Phillips, in his fifth big-league season, hit a grand slam on Wednesday. It was the third of his career, and all three have come in the Rays' past nine games. ... The Rays have had 15 pitchers on the injured list this season. RHP Tyler Glasnow underwent Tommy John surgery on Aug. 4. He was 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts. ... RHP Chris Archer, who has been sidelined since April 11, and RHP Nick Anderson, who hasn't pitched this season, are on rehab assignments.