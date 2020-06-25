The Twins signed their fifth undrafted free agent Thursday by adding Canadian teenager Willy Diaz Vasquez for a $20,000 bonus.

Vasquez, 18, is from Edmonton, Alberta, and played for the Prairie Baseball Academy in Lethbridge, which is 60 miles south of Calgary. He's a shortstop who could move to the outfield once he begins his professional career.

Born in San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic -- the hometown of Miguel Sano -- Vasquez is 5-10 and has played on Team Alberta in the Canadian Games.

The Twins took four players in the five-round draft and have now signed five free agents -- college pitchers John Stankiewicz of Fordham, Lucas Sweany of Pacific, Zarion Sharpe of UNC-Wilmington and catcher Allante Hall of Pensacola State are the others.

Three of their four draft choices, including first rounder Aaron Sabato, have signed.