The Twins signed their fifth undrafted free agent Thursday by adding Canadian teenager Willy Diaz Vasquez for a $20,000 bonus.
Vasquez, 18, is from Edmonton, Alberta, and played for the Prairie Baseball Academy in Lethbridge, which is 60 miles south of Calgary. He's a shortstop who could move to the outfield once he begins his professional career.
Born in San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic -- the hometown of Miguel Sano -- Vasquez is 5-10 and has played on Team Alberta in the Canadian Games.
The Twins took four players in the five-round draft and have now signed five free agents -- college pitchers John Stankiewicz of Fordham, Lucas Sweany of Pacific, Zarion Sharpe of UNC-Wilmington and catcher Allante Hall of Pensacola State are the others.
Three of their four draft choices, including first rounder Aaron Sabato, have signed.
