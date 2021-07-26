The Twins signed their first round pick, New Jersey high school pitcher Chase Petty, for a $2.5 million bonus, according to published reports.

MLB.com's Jim Callis was first to report the news.

The 26th pick in the MLB Draft on July 11 is at Target Field tonight. The slot value for the 26th pick is $2.65 million.

Petty, 18, is a righthander who played for Mainland Regional High in Linwood, N.J., and was the first pitcher taken in the first round by the Twins in six years.

New Jersey's Gatorade Player of the Year, Petty dominated the Cape-Atlantic League, the same league that produced Trout a dozen years ago. Petty struck out 99 hitters in 48⅔ innings during his senior season, posted a 1.48 ERA and even led his team in RBIs, playing second base when he wasn't pitching.

He committed to play college baseball for SEC powerhouse Florida, but will instead head into the Twins system.