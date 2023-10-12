More from Star Tribune
Crews demolish century-old church
The congregation disbanded in 2017 and donated the more than 140-year-old church building to the nonprofit, Simpson Housing Services. They are redeveloping Simpson United Methodist Church and a nearby home into a 70-bed homeless shelter and 42-unit apartment complex. It will open by early 2025.
Local
Loved ones gather to plant tree for 7-year-old killed in Minneapolis bicycle accident
Family, friends and first responders gathered Wednesday outside 7-year-old Penelope Thompson's home in Minneapolis to plant a tree in her honor. She died when a motorist hit her while she was riding her bicycle in early September.
Minnesotans join to show their solidarity with Israel
People gathered at "Solidarity for Israel" to support Israelis after attacks by Hamas militants in Israel. Attendees sang, spoke and called for action.
Gallery: The Twins lose 9-1 to the Astros
The Twins will face elimination in their next game after suffering a loss in Game 3 of the ALDS. Houston now leads the series 2-1.
Twins work out at Target Field ahead of ALDS Game 3
The Twins are tied with the Astros 1-1 heading into Tuesday night's game three.