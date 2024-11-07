Baseball agent Scott Boras: New Twins ownership should bring in a ‘very refreshed view’

“I realize it’s an investment, but they understand now that I don’t want to walk around my city and have my last name changed, because I understand my last name is now ‘winner’ or ‘loser,’” Boras said. “I don’t think any ownership ever realizes that until they buy the teams, until they are involved in the sport. Then all of a sudden, they understand that regardless of their great business success that allowed them to buy that team, their presence in our country is probably most noted for the behavior of that team they just purchased.”