Twins at Kansas City Royals

Three-game series at Kauffman Stadium

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m., CW23, 102.9 FM: RHP Chris Archer (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Carlos Hernandez (0-0, 8.31)

Wednesday, 7:10 p.m., BSN, 830-AM: RHP Chris Paddack (0-1, 6.75) vs. LHP Daniel Lynch (0-1, 10.80)

Thursday, 1:10 p.m., BSN, 830-AM: RHP Joe Ryan (1-1, 2.70) vs. RHP Zack Greinke (0-0, 2.45)

Twins update: CF Byron Buxton (knee) is day to day, and OF Alex Kirilloff (wrist) and RHP Sonny Gray (hamstring) are on the 10-day IL. ... Archer threw four scoreless innings in his first start of the season, a 7-2 loss to the Dodgers. He is 2-4 with a 4.02 ERA in seven appearances against the Royals and 0-3 at Kauffman Stadium. ... 3B Gio Urshela had three hits Monday vs. Boston and is hitting .296.

Royals update: They are 3-5 after snapping a five-game losing streak Saturday, a Sunday postponement and Monday day off. ... They have not made an error this season. ... RF-2B Whit Merrifield has played 477 consecutive games, a franchise record, and longest streak since Prince Fielder played 547 in a row with the Brewers, Tigers and Rangers from 2010-14. ... Rookie 3B Bobby Witt Jr., 21, is hitting .156.